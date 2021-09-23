Phuket to Start Vaccine Jabs into Skin









BANGKOK, Sept 22 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Sciences recommends the intradermal injection of COVID-19 vaccines to increase the number of vaccine recipients with available doses but the practice requires skilled health workers.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said that with conventional muscular injection, one COVID-19 vaccine dose could be administered for only one person but with intradermal injection, the same one dose could be used for as many as five people.

TNA





