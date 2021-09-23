  • September 23, 2021
Phuket to Start Vaccine Jabs into Skin

COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe. Photo: Asian Development Bank / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




BANGKOK, Sept 22 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Sciences recommends the intradermal injection of COVID-19 vaccines to increase the number of vaccine recipients with available doses but the practice requires skilled health workers.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said that with conventional muscular injection, one COVID-19 vaccine dose could be administered for only one person but with intradermal injection, the same one dose could be used for as many as five people.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



