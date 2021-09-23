  • September 23, 2021
Bombs kill ranger in Pattani

Anoru, Mueang Pattani District, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




PATTANI: A paramilitary ranger was killed during a grenade attack on his station in Panare district on Wednesday night.

Attackers on a passing vehicle threw three hand grenades at the security booth in Ban Nam Bor village at 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST



