  • September 22, 2021
Reopening of Bangkok, 4 other provinces likely delayed to November 1

Aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: Piqsels. CC0 Public Domain.



The reopening of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, initially scheduled for October 1st in the second phase of opening to fully vaccinated and COVID-negative international arrivals without quarantine, is likely to be postponed to November 1st, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

The new date and the plan for the second phase are to be proposed to a subcommittee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (Wednesday) and, if approved, will be forwarded to the entire CCSA for approval, said Mr. Yuthasak yesterday (Tuesday).

The popular beach towns of Pattaya and Hua Hin are also included in the second phase.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



