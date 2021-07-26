TAT expects 850 billion baht in tourism revenue after successful reopening







BANGKOK (NNT) – Following the launch of the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme on July 1st this year, many foreign tourists moved by the warm hospitality of the people of Phuket, are looking forward to visiting other provinces, such as Chiang Mai and Bangkok. Those who have now returned to their home countries say they plan to visit the kingdom with their families again.

Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, as Spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said today that almost a month after the Phuket Sandbox model’s launch, Thailand has welcomed almost 10,000 international visitors, with the top five countries being the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Israel, Germany and France. The average stay per guest was 11 nights. Total cost per trip is about 70,000 baht, which covers accommodation, swab tests, food and drinks, transportation, airfares and other expenses. The average spending is 5,500 baht per person, generating 534.31 million baht in revenue.

