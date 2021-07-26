  • July 26, 2021
COVID-19 Severely Affects Thailand’s Economy

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.



Problems for Thailand’s economy continue to grow as the Southeast Asian country faces its worst COVID-19 outbreak, causing more than 15,000 cases daily as of July 26.

The Thai government decided to adopt stricter measures and impose travel restrictions in 13 provinces with high risk of contagion from the epidemic, including the capital Bangkok, in order to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

Those measures could slow down Thailand’s economic recovery after a 6.1 percent contraction in 2020, the worst in 22 years.

In addition, they will affect the ambitious goal of the Thai government to open the country to foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 in mid-October.

