COVID-19 Severely Affects Thailand’s Economy







Problems for Thailand’s economy continue to grow as the Southeast Asian country faces its worst COVID-19 outbreak, causing more than 15,000 cases daily as of July 26.

The Thai government decided to adopt stricter measures and impose travel restrictions in 13 provinces with high risk of contagion from the epidemic, including the capital Bangkok, in order to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

So many Westerners haven't seen their families & spouses in 🇹🇭 for 16 months already. Now as the Covid numbers in Thailand are similar to other countries & as vaccine&testing reduces the risk of importing additional cases, it's time to open for safe foreigner. Good 4 economy too. — DJI (@DanNJ2834) July 23, 2021

Those measures could slow down Thailand’s economic recovery after a 6.1 percent contraction in 2020, the worst in 22 years.

In addition, they will affect the ambitious goal of the Thai government to open the country to foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 in mid-October.

