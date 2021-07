NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A couple dumped an 80-year-old man they called “father” at a temple in Bua Lai district and drove off, and he was later confirmed to be infected with Covid-19.

A Facebook user said to be a medical worker at Bua Yai Hospital posted pictures of an old man lying on a trail near Wat Pa Suan Thamma Sawaddee in Ban Nong Waeng village of Bua Lai district.

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST