Phuket ‘sandbox’ continues despite more closures amid surge in COVID-19 cases







The Phuket “sandbox” scheme, in which fully vaccinated COVID-19 negative foreign tourists are allowed into the country through the island, without quarantine, as an initial step in the country’s reopening to international arrivals, will continue, despite the announcement of closures of more venues in response to rising coronavirus infections on the island and in many other parts of the country.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said yesterday (Monday) the increase of new infections to 28 cases yesterday, one of whom among international arrivals, with a few returnees from other provinces and the rest local transmissions, does not mean that the scheme will be cancelled. Daily local infections in the province remained single digits for some time before increasing to two digits from July 22nd.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





