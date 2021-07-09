  • July 9, 2021
‘Phuket Sandbox’ tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home

View of Patong Beach in Phuket. Photo: William Cho / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.



PHUKET: Twelve tourists now stuck in “alternative local quarantine” (ALQ) in Phuket after one person who arrived on the same flight to the island tested positive for COVID-19 have asked to fly home.

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon confirmed the news yesterday (July 8).

Dr Kusak explained that the 12 tourists who have asked to fly home were among the 14 people who arrived on Emirates flight EK378, which landed in Phuket on Tuesday (July 6).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



