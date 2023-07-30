Narathiwat fireworks blast toll: 12 dead, 121 injured









NARATHIWAT: The death toll from the fireworks explosion at a warehouse in Sungai Kolok district on Saturday is now 12, with 121 injured and 292 houses damaged or totally destroyed, the province’s public relations office announced on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Ten Injured in Fireworks Factory Explosion in Chiang Mai

Of the 12 deaths, seven bodies had been taken by relatives for religious rites while the five others were still at Sungai Kolok Hospital, three of them identified and two unidentified.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





