Narathiwat fireworks blast toll: 12 dead, 121 injured

TN July 30, 2023 0
Fire engine truck

Fire engine truck. Photo: KRiemer / Pixabay.




NARATHIWAT: The death toll from the fireworks explosion at a warehouse in Sungai Kolok district on Saturday is now 12, with 121 injured and 292 houses damaged or totally destroyed, the province’s public relations office announced on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Of the 12 deaths, seven bodies had been taken by relatives for religious rites while the five others were still at Sungai Kolok Hospital, three of them identified and two unidentified.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Leave a Reply

