Thailand safe from deadly ‘Congo fever’

Dengue patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital. Photo: Vaccines at Sanofi / flickr.









No cases of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) infection have been detected in Thailand, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

110 people infected with Zika since January: health ministry

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared CCHF, a viral haemorrhagic fever, as a dangerous communicable disease. It is spreading in eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia with a fatality rate of 30 to 40%, DDC director-general Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





