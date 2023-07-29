Thailand safe from deadly ‘Congo fever’
No cases of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) infection have been detected in Thailand, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared CCHF, a viral haemorrhagic fever, as a dangerous communicable disease. It is spreading in eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia with a fatality rate of 30 to 40%, DDC director-general Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong said on Friday.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
