Thailand safe from deadly ‘Congo fever’

TN July 29, 2023 0
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Dengue patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital. Photo: Vaccines at Sanofi / flickr.




No cases of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) infection have been detected in Thailand, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

110 people infected with Zika since January: health ministry

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared CCHF, a viral haemorrhagic fever, as a dangerous communicable disease. It is spreading in eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia with a fatality rate of 30 to 40%, DDC director-general Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

