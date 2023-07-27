110 people infected with Zika since January: health ministry

TN July 27, 2023 0
Trap used to catch mosquitoes that may carry Zika and dengue

Trap used to catch mosquitoes that may carry Zika, dengue and yellow fever viruses, as well as other diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)




A total of 110 people have been infected with the mosquito-borne Zika virus since January this year and the number of infections has continued rising since May, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dengue Fever Cases Rise in 18 Provinces Including Chonburi, Phuket, and Bangkok

From Jan 1 to July 19, there were 110 reported cases of the Zika virus in 20 provinces, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for public health, said on Wednesday. The highest number of infections were reported in June, with 30 cases, he added.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

