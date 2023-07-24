Dengue Fever Cases Rise in 18 Provinces Including Chonburi, Phuket, and Bangkok

Aedes aegypti mosquito, one of the transmitters Zika virus. Photo: James Gathany - PHIL, CDC.









Thailand saw a continuous rise in dengue fever cases in 18 provinces including Chonburi, Phuket, and Bangkok, the Department of Disease Control on Monday, July 24th, reported.

Department of Disease Control warns of grim year for dengue

Taret Krassanairawiwong, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, held an online meeting with public health officials in 30 districts of 18 provinces to discuss the increase in dengue fever cases.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





