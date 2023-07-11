Department of Disease Control warns of grim year for dengue

TN July 11, 2023 0
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Dengue fever mosquito close-up. Photo: Anderson Mancini / flickr.




Thailand is currently facing what many experts predict will become a severe dengue fever outbreak, with up to 150,000 infections a possibility by the end of the year, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Dengue fever on the rise in Thailand

Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for public health, said on Monday the number of dengue cases has already surged this year, with over 30,000 cases and 33 deaths recorded so far.

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

