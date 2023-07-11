Department of Disease Control warns of grim year for dengue
Thailand is currently facing what many experts predict will become a severe dengue fever outbreak, with up to 150,000 infections a possibility by the end of the year, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).
Dengue fever on the rise in Thailand
Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for public health, said on Monday the number of dengue cases has already surged this year, with over 30,000 cases and 33 deaths recorded so far.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST
