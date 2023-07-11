Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha quits politics

TN July 11, 2023 0
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Tuesday that he will leave politics and resign as a member of United Thai Nation Party.

Prayut found guilty of neglect of duty over PM2.5 pollution in Chiang Mai

His statement was posted on the party’s Facebook page.

He expressed his wish that the party’s leader and executive board members, as well as its members, will continue political activities with strong ideologies while protecting the country’s institutions and taking care of the Thai people.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Department of Disease Control warns of grim year for dengue

TN July 11, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Confident on Senate Support

TN July 11, 2023 0
Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot

Chinese Battery Maker Begins Plant Construction in Thailand

TN July 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha quits politics

TN July 11, 2023 0
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Department of Disease Control warns of grim year for dengue

TN July 11, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Confident on Senate Support

TN July 11, 2023 0
Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot

Chinese Battery Maker Begins Plant Construction in Thailand

TN July 11, 2023 0
Sign in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

Under Construction Lat Krabang Overpass Bridge in Bangkok Collapses, Multiple Fatalities and Injuries Reported

TN July 11, 2023 0