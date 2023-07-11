Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha quits politics









Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Tuesday that he will leave politics and resign as a member of United Thai Nation Party.

His statement was posted on the party’s Facebook page.

He expressed his wish that the party’s leader and executive board members, as well as its members, will continue political activities with strong ideologies while protecting the country’s institutions and taking care of the Thai people.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

