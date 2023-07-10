Prayut found guilty of neglect of duty over PM2.5 pollution in Chiang Mai









The Chiang Mai Administrative Court ruled against the prime minister and the National Environmental Board today (Monday), for neglecting their duty to deal with the annual dense smog in Chiang Mai.

Caretaker PM Prayut to Test Yellow Line Monorail

Both defendants were found to have ignored their duties as stipulated in the Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act, B.E. 2535 (1992).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





