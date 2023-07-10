Prayut found guilty of neglect of duty over PM2.5 pollution in Chiang Mai

Cityscape view of Chiang Mai, Thailand

Cityscape view of Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: icon0 com.




The Chiang Mai Administrative Court ruled against the prime minister and the National Environmental Board today (Monday), for neglecting their duty to deal with the annual dense smog in Chiang Mai.

Caretaker PM Prayut to Test Yellow Line Monorail

Both defendants were found to have ignored their duties as stipulated in the Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act, B.E. 2535 (1992).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



