Morning Fire Guts Bar on Bangla Road in Patong, No Injuries

TN July 10, 2023 0
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Firefighters from the Patong Municipality were notified of the fire at 8:17 A.M. Monday morning (July 10th) at a small bar on the Bangla Road. Firefighters with four fire engines and The Phuket Express arrived at the scene. Mr. Chalermsak Maneesri, Mayor of Patong Municipality, was also present.

Smoke was found around the Bangla Road area and the fire was found ablaze at a small bar in a row of similar establishments, although the exact name of the bar was not identified by Chalermsak. Good Samaritans nearby had tried to help extinguish the flames but failed before firefighters arrived. It took about 20 minutes to control the fire and luckily no injuries were reported.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

