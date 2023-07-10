Extortion suspected in disappearance of German businessman in Pattaya
CHON BURI: Police suspect extortion was the motive in the disappearance of a wealthy German businessman in Pattaya on last week.
Car of Missing German Businessman Found in Pattaya
They have identified a woman believed to have pointed him out to his abductors and the recipient of money paid by the missing property broker, 62-year-old Hans Peter Ralter Mack, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy police chief, said on Monday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST
