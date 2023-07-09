Car of Missing German Businessman Found in Pattaya

TN July 9, 2023 0
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Pattaya City sign at night in Banglamung. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.




A car believed to be that of a missing German man was found at a condo complex in Pattaya.

Social Media Helps Find Missing Chinese Tourist in Phuket

Pattaya police were called to inspect a car believed to be that of a missing German businessman, Mr. H. P. M., on Sunday, July 9th. His wife and family are offering a three-million-baht reward for finding him alive and a 100,000-baht reward for finding his vehicle.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya police at night.

Thai Police Crack Down on Uzbek Human Trafficking Ring for Sexual Exploitation in Pattaya

TN July 9, 2023 0
Second Road in Pattaya.

Pattaya Woman Demands Someone to take Financial Responsibility after Crashing Her Car into Construction Site

TN July 8, 2023 0
Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya

Dead Man with Possible Signs of Foul Play Found on Jomtien Beach

TN July 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Aerial view of the Fukushima I plant area

Japanese plan to discharge Fukushima contaminated water into the sea approved

TN July 9, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie.

MFP supporters gather in Bangkok to offer moral support to Pita Limjaroenrat

TN July 9, 2023 0
Democrat Party in Thailand

Thai Democrats fail to pick new leader due to lack of a quorum

TN July 9, 2023 0
A handful of Thai baht coins

World Bank Raises Outlook for Thai Economic Recovery

TN July 9, 2023 0
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Officials Inspect Entertainment Venues in Phuket Town

TN July 9, 2023 0