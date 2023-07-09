Car of Missing German Businessman Found in Pattaya









A car believed to be that of a missing German man was found at a condo complex in Pattaya.

Social Media Helps Find Missing Chinese Tourist in Phuket

Pattaya police were called to inspect a car believed to be that of a missing German businessman, Mr. H. P. M., on Sunday, July 9th. His wife and family are offering a three-million-baht reward for finding him alive and a 100,000-baht reward for finding his vehicle.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

