Horrific Bus Accident in Sisaket Kills Four People and Injures 24

July 10, 2023
Highway 226 from Sisaket to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand

Highway 226 from Sisaket to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand. Photo: มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง. CC BY 3.0.




At least four people have been killed and 24 injured when a bus carrying participants for trail running fell from a steep mountain road in Sisaket province, northeastern Thailand, yesterday morning, July 9th.

The tragic incident occurred around 9:30 AM on Sunday.

According to reports, a bus carrying several marathon runners from Luang Pu Suang Wat Phrai Phatthana Technological College flipped over while it was trying to climb a mountain road near the Phaya Krupri Viewpoint in Sisaket to transport the runners to the starting point.

Adam Judd
TPNNational

