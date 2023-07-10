Horrific Bus Accident in Sisaket Kills Four People and Injures 24

Highway 226 from Sisaket to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand. Photo: มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง. CC BY 3.0.









At least four people have been killed and 24 injured when a bus carrying participants for trail running fell from a steep mountain road in Sisaket province, northeastern Thailand, yesterday morning, July 9th.

The tragic incident occurred around 9:30 AM on Sunday.

According to reports, a bus carrying several marathon runners from Luang Pu Suang Wat Phrai Phatthana Technological College flipped over while it was trying to climb a mountain road near the Phaya Krupri Viewpoint in Sisaket to transport the runners to the starting point.

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

