December 7, 2022

British tourist arrested for overstaying in Sisaket, says he loves Thailand so much he doesn’t want to leave

3 hours ago TN
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e at Immigration Office. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles. CC BY-SA 2.0.




A British tourist was arrested in Sisaket after overstaying his visa for two months. The tourist confessed his affection for Thailand to immigration officers, saying he loved the country so much he did not want to leave.

The 30-year-old British man, Mr. M. M., was stopped by Sisaket Provincial Immigration Police while walking on a road in the Nong Phai subdistrict of Mueang district Tuesday, December 6th. The immigration officers told local media that they tracked Mclaughlin through their database and found that his visa had been expired since September 21st, 2022.

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



