Ex-Husband’s Rampage in Sisaket Ends in Five Deaths

At 9:30 PM on July 22nd, 2024, Mueang Sisaket police received a report of a shooting incident that left four people dead at a residence in Mueang, Sisaket.

Upon police arrival, officers discovered the bodies of four victims: Duangduean, 41, a primary school principal; her new husband, Pramat, 39, a lawyer; Duangduean’s mother, Yokmanee, 66; and her brother-in-law, Bunluen, 61. According to the police, Duangduean’s 10-year-old son survived the ordeal and sought help from neighbors.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

