Three arrested with protected Siamese rosewood in Si Sa Ket





Army troops and Interior Ministry officials arrested three men in Si Sa Ket’s Phu Sing district early Monday and seized 65 pieces of protected Siamese rosewood from them.

Acting on tip-offs, they stopped a pickup truck on a road in Ban Phanom Chai in Phu Sing’s Tambon Huay Ta Mon at 12.45am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article