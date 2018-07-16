British diver describes Musk’s mini-sub as PR stunt





A British diver involved in the rescue of a Thai soccer team from the flooded Tham Luang cave system has dismissed Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposed mini-submarine as a PR stunt.

Vern Unsworth, 63, who played a key role in helping the young footballers safely out of the cave, rejected Musk’s idea to use the mini-submarine for the rescue mission.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article