Rescue team at Tham Luang cave, Chiang Rai
British diver describes Musk’s mini-sub as PR stunt

By TN / July 16, 2018

A British diver involved in the rescue of a Thai soccer team from the flooded Tham Luang cave system has dismissed Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposed mini-submarine as a PR stunt.

Vern Unsworth, 63, who played a key role in helping the young footballers safely out of the cave, rejected Musk’s idea to use the mini-submarine for the rescue mission.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

