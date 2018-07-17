Rueso District in Narathiwat
Two shot in Narathiwat, personal feud suspected

By TN / July 17, 2018

A 23-year-old local man was shot dead and teenager seriously wounded while riding a motorcycle in Narathiwat on Monday night, but instead of insurgents, the blame is falling on rivals with whom the pair got into a fistfight.

Rusoh District Police Station deputy inspector Pol Captain Vechayan Hiranyasuwan said the two men had been involved in a fight at a local convenience store two days earlier.

