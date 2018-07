A soldier was killed in a gun attack in Cho Ai Rong district of Narathiwat this morning, police said.

A police investigation found that while Chief Warrant Officer Patchai Suree, 26, attached to the 41st mobile development unit, was travelling on a motorcycle from his house in Rangae district to his office in Sungai Padi district when he was followed by two men on another motorcycle.

