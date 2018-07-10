Charges pressed against tour boat operator





PHUKET, 10th July 2018 (NNT) – The Tourist Police Bureau has coordinated with related agencies in Phuket province to assist victims of a boat accident that took place in the Andaman Sea last week.

According to Deputy Commander Tourist Police Division Police Col Archayon Kraithong, authorities are working closely with various agencies to assist the survivors, and families of the deceased who have arrived in Phuket to identify the corpses.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand