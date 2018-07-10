Thai Tourist police Chevrolet car
Phuket

Charges pressed against tour boat operator

By TN / July 10, 2018

PHUKET, 10th July 2018 (NNT) – The Tourist Police Bureau has coordinated with related agencies in Phuket province to assist victims of a boat accident that took place in the Andaman Sea last week.

According to Deputy Commander Tourist Police Division Police Col Archayon Kraithong, authorities are working closely with various agencies to assist the survivors, and families of the deceased who have arrived in Phuket to identify the corpses.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close