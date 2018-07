Two unemployed women were arrested early on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a beauty salon owner in Samut Prakan province before making off with gold ornaments and cash worth about Bt46,000.

The two suspects were arrested at 3am in their rented room about 200 metres from the beauty salon in Phra Samut Chedi district where Walapat Chakhamnan, 49, was found dead late Monday night.

