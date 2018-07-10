Phuket boat disaster toll: 43 dead, 4 remain missing





Yesterday (July 9) the Phuket PR Office revealed the latest death toll for passengers from the ‘Phoenix’ yacht that sunk south-west of Phuket on Thursday evening. One more body has been recovered near Koh Mai Ton.

The Phuket PR Office announced that it was originally thought that there were 93 tourists plus 12 boat crew and tour guides who were registered with the Phuket Marine Office on Thursday (July 5) to travel on the ‘Phoenix’ – a total of 105.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger