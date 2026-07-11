Nakhon Pathom Teacher Held for Decade of Student Abuse

NAKHON PATHOM, Thailand — A mathematics teacher at a prominent primary school in Nakhon Pathom province has been taken into police custody following his arrest on severe charges of sexually abusing minors. The investigation, which uncovered a disturbing pattern of misconduct spanning a decade, also led to the seizure of a massive cache of explicit media depicting the educator’s sexual activities with his underage victims.

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The case was brought to light on July 2 when the parents of a 14-year-old student filed a formal complaint with the Muang district police. The parents reported that their son had been suffering from severe depression and physical discomfort, which prompted a medical examination. A doctor subsequently diagnosed the boy with a genital infection. Following the medical visit, the student disclosed to his parents that he had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by his teacher between November and May of the previous year.

The victim further revealed that the teacher had recorded the assaults on a mobile phone and actively used the existence of these videos to coerce his silence, threatening to distribute the explicit footage if the boy reported the abuse to anyone. Armed with this information, investigators secured a search warrant and raided the suspect’s residence, where they uncovered an extensive amount of illicit digital material.

During the search, police discovered hundreds of pornographic video clips stored on the teacher’s computers and smartphone. National Deputy Police Chief Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, who addressed a press conference regarding the case, noted that the seizure of over 500 indecent video clips represents one of the largest collections of child exploitation material ever confiscated in a single operation. To protect the identities of the victims and prevent further trauma, authorities have strictly withheld the teacher’s name as well as the specific name of the educational institution where he was employed.

A mathematics teacher, at a well-known primary school in Nakhon Pathom, is in police custody following his arrest yesterday on charges of sexual abuse of minors under the age of 15 and the discovery of large quantity of explicit images of his sexual activities with his underage… pic.twitter.com/8XqE3e3HX4 — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) July 10, 2026

As the investigation deepened, authorities determined that the scope of the abuse was far more extensive than the initial complaint suggested. Police estimate that more than 20 young boys fell victim to the educator’s predatory behavior over an undetected period of approximately ten years. The deputy police chief emphasized that the prolonged abuse has inflicted severe psychological trauma on the young victims and their families, necessitating comprehensive support and counseling.

The suspect is currently facing multiple charges, including the sexual abuse of minors under the age of 15 and the possession of child pornography. Law enforcement officials have outlined the severe legal consequences for these offenses, noting that convictions for possessing pornographic materials involving minors carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. If investigators find evidence that the explicit materials were distributed or sold for financial gain, the prison term could increase to seven years. Furthermore, authorities have indicated that human trafficking charges will be filed against the teacher if proof of the commercial exploitation of the videos is uncovered.

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As the legal process advances, investigators are continuing to analyze the seized digital evidence to identify any additional victims and determine if the illicit materials were shared with third parties. The case has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for stringent safeguarding measures within educational institutions to protect students from predatory behavior.

-Thailand News (TN)