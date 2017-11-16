Krabi kindergarten teacher being investigated for pupil abuse

She went to drag my daughter from her class telling her to tell me to go meet the teacher. When I met with her, we had an argument and physical altercation and ended up at the police station.

After a gathering of interested parents and teachers from the Utarakij School students at Krabi Damrongtham Centre, calling for the expulsion of the kindergarten teacher of class 1 and 2, after she allegedly abused her students (and allegedly attacked parents as well as locking up her students), Krabi Primary Education Office Deputy Director, Songserm Mengbut, has updated the situation. He says that the school director has ordered the teacher to only teach her subjects alongside another teacher and has removed her from being the class teacher.

By Phuket Gazette / The Nation