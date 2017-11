PHUKET: A parent has today (Nov 16) filed a sexual assault complaint at the Mueang Phuket Provincial Police Station against a school minivan driver accusing him of molesting and raping a child of seven years old.

It is also believed that the man has also sexually assaulted other school children.

Full story: a href=”https://www.thephuketnews.com/phuket-school-minivan-driver-accused-of-sexual-assault-against-seven-year-old-girl-64732.php”>thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News