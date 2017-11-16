Thursday, November 16, 2017
Uthai Thani ancient forest now open to tourists

Wild Mushrooms in the Phon Phop Waterfall
UTHAI THANI, 16 November 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Uthai Thani province has kicked off the post-monsoon high season, inviting nature lovers to visit Tham Prathun Wildlife Non Hunting Area in Lan San district.

The winter months are an ideal time for visitors to explore the Hup Pa Tard ancient forest, which is also the breeding ground of the shocking pink dragon millipede. The spiny and toxic creature is placed third in the world’s top 10 new species unveiled in 2008 by the International Institute for Species Exploration at Arizona State University. The shocking pink dragon millipede can be seen between May and November.

NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

