Woman Arrested For Selling Fake Royal Funeral Pins

BANGKOK — A 65-year-old shopkeeper was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling counterfeit pins commemorating King Rama IX’s cremation.
Tassanee Horcharankul, whose shop is in the famed Tha Prachan amulet district, denied the allegation, saying she didn’t know the badges were fake. Police, who suspect she was involved in making the pins en masse, charged Tassanee with selling counterfeit goods.
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English