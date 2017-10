Thousands of people flocked to the Public Relations Department at Soi Areesamphan off Phahonyothin Road this morning to buy Royal cremation commemorative pins which are on sale today (Oct 22).

The PRD was scheduled to open the door to its main auditorium at 8 am to allow members of the public to buy the commemorative pins, but many of the enthusiastic buyers gathered in front of the department building hours before the door opened.

