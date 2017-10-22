Sunday, October 22, 2017
Puigdemont calls for meeting of Catalan parliament while comparing Spanish PM Rajoy to Franco

Carles Puigdemont
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has recorded a message of anger after Madrid invoked Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, putting Catalonia under the direct control of Madrid, subject to a vote in the Spanish Senate that will almost certainly backup Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s position on the matter.

Catalans gathered in Barcelona to listen to the speech which was made behind closed doors, possible due to safety concerns. Because of a lack of public address systems, people were seen listening to the speech on their smartphones.

Puigdemont did not take the opportunity to instate his earlier declaration of independence which has not been formally implemented. Instead, he slammed Madrid for what he called the “worst attacks” on Catalan democracy since the fascist dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

By Adam Garrie
The Duran

