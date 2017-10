A huge crowd turned out around Sanam Luang on Saturday to watch the final dress rehearsal of the historic Royal Cremation Ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Many of them had arrived at 9pm on Friday and camped out to reserve vantage viewing positions for the dress rehearsal of the royal processions for the Royal Cremation Ceremony scheduled next week.

