BANGKOK — Despite some changes at the top, a quiet push to relax the country’s harsh drug laws continues.

A year after the top justice official made a splash by declaring Thailand had lost the so-called War on Drugs and calling for more realistic narcotics policies, efforts to amend the laws to allow limited uses of banned substances are moving forward, albeit out of the public eye.

