Saturday, October 21, 2017
PM asks Thai citizens to be good hosts during royal funeral

Royal Crematorium of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Sanam Luang, Bangkok
BANGKOK, 21st October 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has pleaded with the public to keep funeral sites clean as foreign dignitaries will be attending the nationwide cremation ceremony.

In his Friday night speech, Gen Prayut said HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun had graciously overseen the installation of the Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella of State on Wednesday last, to mark the completion of the royal crematorium of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

