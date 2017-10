His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon is to attend the cremation ceremony of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

According to the National News Bureau of Thailand, the Royal House of Norway has announced on its official website that HRH Crown Prince Haakon will attend the royal cremation of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on October 26 on behalf of His Majesty King Harald V and Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS