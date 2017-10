BANGKOK, 14th October 2017 (NNT) – The US Embassy in Bangkok has released a video in honor His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulayadej of Thailand.

To mark the 1-year anniversary of HM the late King’s demise, the US Embassy released a video tribute entitled, “We Will Always Remember His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Our Hearts.”

