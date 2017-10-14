Saturday, October 14, 2017
Home > News > Family Rescued From Captivity In Pakistan Arrives Home In Canada

Family Rescued From Captivity In Pakistan Arrives Home In Canada

Taliban police in a pickup truck patrolling a street in Herat, Afghanistan
TN News 0

A Canadian-American family that was rescued after being held hostage for five years by an Afghan Taliban-linked extremist group arrived home in Canada late on October 13.

American Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle were abducted by the Haqqani extremist network while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had three children while in captivity.

The family had spurned an offer of a flight home on a U.S. military transport plane, instead taking an Air Canada commercial flight that arrived in Toronto.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the Pakistani special forces that rescued the family acted on a tip from U.S. intelligence, showing that Islamabad will act against a “common enemy” when Washington shares information.

U.S. officials have long accused Pakistan of ignoring the presence of Haqqani and other extremist groups within its borders.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Yingluck Shinawatra hosted her first weekly TV program, focusing on flood solutions

Billionaire George Soros

Soros hacked, thousands of Open Society Foundations files released online

Breaking News

Free buses and trains for six more months

Leave a Reply