Family Rescued From Captivity In Pakistan Arrives Home In Canada

A Canadian-American family that was rescued after being held hostage for five years by an Afghan Taliban-linked extremist group arrived home in Canada late on October 13.

American Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle were abducted by the Haqqani extremist network while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had three children while in captivity.

The family had spurned an offer of a flight home on a U.S. military transport plane, instead taking an Air Canada commercial flight that arrived in Toronto.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the Pakistani special forces that rescued the family acted on a tip from U.S. intelligence, showing that Islamabad will act against a “common enemy” when Washington shares information.

U.S. officials have long accused Pakistan of ignoring the presence of Haqqani and other extremist groups within its borders.

