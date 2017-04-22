Saturday, April 22, 2017
Dozens of Casualties in Taliban Attack in Northern Afghanistan – CENTCOM

Afghan National Army trucks
According to the CENTCOM spokesperson, more than 50 individuals died in an attack by the Taliban on an Afghan National Army compound.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than 50 individuals died in an attack by the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) on an Afghan National Army (ANA) compound in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Col. John Thomas said in a briefing on Friday.

“At a base near Mazar-i-Sharif, dozens of friendly casualties from a Taliban attack,” Thomas told reporters.

