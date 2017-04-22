Saturday, April 22, 2017
India: West Bengal Bomb Blast Kills 8

At least eight people were killed Friday when homemade crude bombs went off accidentally in the Indian state of West Bengal, police said.

The blast, which critically injured four others, occurred at the village of Darbarpur in Labpur, a sub-district of Birbhum district, about 130 km (80 miles) from state capital Kolkata.

“A gang of miscreants were making bombs on the outskirts of the village. Somehow the bombs exploded, killing four on the spot, while four others died on the way to the hospital,” Birbhum Superintendent of Police N. Sudheer Kumar told BenarNews.

The casualties were likely to increase, he said.

Police sources told BenarNews that an ongoing turf war over the control of the district’s dry riverbeds, where illegal sand mining is carried out, was the reason the rival gang members were making crude bombs.

Kumar, however, evaded questions on the sand mafia link, according to The Hindu newspaper.

“There are some rivalries in the area and clashes had been going on since Friday morning. However, police quickly reached the spot and brought the situation under control,” Kumar said.

Full story: BenarNews

Paritosh Kanti Paul
Kolkata

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

