Samsung’s Galaxy S8 goes on sale, aims to move on from recall crisis

Samsung Galaxy S8 went on sale in South Korea on Friday April 21
PanARMENIAN.Net – Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 went on sale over the counter in South Korea Friday, April 21 as the world’s biggest smartphone maker seeks to move on from a disastrous handset recall and corruption scandal that has hammered its once-stellar reputation, AFP says.

The device, unveiled in New York last month and a challenge to Apple’s iPhone, is the firm’s first major launch since last year’s humiliating withdrawal of the Galaxy Note 7 over exploding batteries.

It also comes with vice-chairman Lee Jae-Yong and other executives on trial for bribery over their alleged role in the graft scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-Hye.

But the company’s profits are rising and the new phones have received good reviews, with more than one million pre-orders for the S8 and the larger S8+ in South Korea alone.

Shares (Berlin: DI6.BE – news) in Samsung Electronics jumped more than 2.5 percent Friday, adding around $7 billion to its market capitalisation.

