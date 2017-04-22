Thailand’s Or Tor Kor Market in CNN’s top 10 best fresh markets in the world

Saturday, April 22, 2017
BANGKOK, 20th April 2017 (NNT) – CNN has praised Thailand’s Marketing Organization for Farmers’ Markets as one of the top 10 best fresh markets in the world.

Known locally as the “Or Tor Kor Market”, the US news network described the market as a vibrant place with fruit and vegetables that can only be found in Thailand and a hub for various other products imported from across Asia. The market has been praised for its cleanliness, and its convenience due to its abundance of pre-made foods and snacks.

