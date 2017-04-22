Saturday, April 22, 2017
Fertility clinic denies surrogacy speculation in human semen seized at border checkpoint

Doctors wearing surgical masks
TN News

A fertility treatment and pregnancy clinic in Bangkok yesterday reiterated that the human sperm in nytrogen tank belonged to its customer in Laos while strongly dismissing speculation that it was meant for surrogacy.

The clinic, Superior ART, in Bangkok came out to defend itself after it was implicated as one of the clinics that owned tubes of human semen contained in nytrogen tank and which was seized by custom officials at border checkpoint in Nong Khai.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

