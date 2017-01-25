Samsung Galaxy S8 to have “infinity” display, iris scanner: insiders

PanARMENIAN.Net – Samsung’s Galaxy S8 will come in two sizes, have an almost bezel-less, edge-to-edge “infinity” display and an iris scanner, The Guardian reports exclusively.

The Galaxy S8 will be announced in late March and go on sale on or around April 21, later than the originally planned launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February due to knock-on effects of the Note 7 fiasco.

The two variants will have screens in the 5in to 6in region, with the devices having the same or smaller proportions of previous versions of Samsung’s flagship smartphone but with larger displays, according to several well placed sources talking to the Guardian. The S7 was available with either a 5.1in and 5.5in screen.

