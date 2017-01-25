Thursday, January 26, 2017
NLA approves Bt13 billion for first submarine, Prawit confirms

THE Royal Thai Navy’s long-held dream to have submarines looks set to be realised as the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has approved funding to buy the first of three vessels, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said yesterday.

“The Thai Navy requires submarines to maintain a military balance in the region because other neighbouring countries already have them. It will help protect our sovereignty, as well as our abundant marine resources, notably in the Andaman Sea,” Prawit said.

