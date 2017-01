Thai authorities yesterday deported a Czech man wanted for alleged sexual offenses at home after he was arrested in Phuket earlier this month upon international warrant for criminal transmission of the HIV disease.

Mr Pfeifer Zdenek, 49, was escorted by Thai immigration police to Suvarnabhumi airport where he was handed over to Czech police on board a flight back to his homeland.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters