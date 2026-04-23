British Tourists Attack German Man in Pattaya Bar, Spat in Woman’s Face

PATTAYA — A brawl involving British and German tourists broke out in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao nightlife district at approximately 2 a.m. on April 22, 2026, leaving a German man injured after he was allegedly kicked and punched to the ground in the middle of the street, according to witnesses and social media footage.

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The altercation caused alarm among nearby tourists and residents before bystanders, including bar workers and motorcycle taxi riders, stepped in to break up the fight. Witnesses said two drunk British men allegedly attacked the victim, forcing him onto the pavement near the entrance to Soi Honey as the assault continued outside the bar where the confrontation began.

According to reports, the trouble started inside a bar when the British men were allegedly boasting about winning two World Wars and directing verbal abuse at others in the establishment. The dispute escalated after the German man attempted to speak with them, at which point the men reportedly turned physically aggressive. Footage captured by a Facebook user shows the assault spilling out onto the street, with the victim being kicked and punched while on the ground.

The German man’s girlfriend, identified only as May, provided a harrowing account of the incident. She said the attackers behaved erratically and shouted, “Is that your Nazi boyfriend?” at her before spitting in her face when she tried to intervene. She also stated that her boyfriend is physically fragile due to existing heart and lung conditions and had only arrived in Pattaya on April 13, making the attack particularly dangerous for his health.

Two British holidaymakers chanted “we won two world wars” before beating up a 44-year-old German tourist outside a bar in Pattaya, Thailand. The pair had been drinking at The Godfather Bar in the city’s notorious Walking Street area when they began boasting about Britain’s… pic.twitter.com/9atmyo76ND — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) April 22, 2026

Witnesses reported that one of the attackers also spat at another Thai woman who attempted to assist the victim, further inflaming tensions and demonstrating what onlookers described as a complete loss of control. Despite efforts by bar workers and bystanders to restrain them, the two British suspects fled the scene before police patrol officers arrived.

Authorities have confirmed that no formal complaints have been filed so far, but an investigation has been launched. Officers are reviewing video footage and gathering witness statements to establish the facts and identify those responsible. Legal action will depend on whether victims or witnesses come forward to cooperate with the inquiry, a requirement that has frustrated some who argue that the evidence on social media should be sufficient to press charges.

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The incident highlights ongoing issues linked to alcohol-related disturbances in Pattaya’s busy nightlife zones, where late-night violence has repeatedly tarnished the city’s reputation. Local authorities have continued efforts to promote Pattaya as a safe destination for families, but incidents such as this one suggest that the problem remains unresolved. For the German tourist, now recovering from an assault that could have been far worse given his medical conditions, and for his girlfriend, who was spat upon for trying to help, the memory of a night out in Pattaya will be one of fear and humiliation. Police have stated that they expect to continue their investigation in the coming days, with further action pending identification of the suspects and any formal complaints.

-Thailand News (TN)